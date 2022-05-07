Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Posts Earnings Results

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.43 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

