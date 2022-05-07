TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Cut by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 331,720 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of TELUS worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,601,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 414,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of TU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,484. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

