TEMCO One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,484.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $25,484.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00473879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,095.98 or 2.00530641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

