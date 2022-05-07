Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 125

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 135 to CHF 125 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMSNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

