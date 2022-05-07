Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $57.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.05 on Monday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.