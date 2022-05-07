Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Teradata updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 3,886,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. Teradata has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

