Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Issues Earnings Results

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

TRNO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.