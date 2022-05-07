Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

