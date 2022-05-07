Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on the stock.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 144 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.69. The stock has a market cap of £426.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

