The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

