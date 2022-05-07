The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

