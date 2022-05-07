The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €128.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.63 ($128.04).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €102.40 ($107.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.93. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.