The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $17.92. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 115,179 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

