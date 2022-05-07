The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $17.92. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 115,179 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
