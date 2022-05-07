The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $6.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

