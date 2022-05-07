The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock remained flat at $$53.85 on Friday. 5,087,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,781. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

