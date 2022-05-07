The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on June 30th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.86. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.99 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.60 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.
