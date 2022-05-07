The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 78,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The RMR Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

