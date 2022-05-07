The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.71 per share, with a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,275.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $49.69 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

