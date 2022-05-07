The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

TKR opened at $59.01 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

