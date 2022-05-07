The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

TJX stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

