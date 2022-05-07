The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,135. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.