The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 15th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

YORW stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $555.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.47. York Water has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in York Water by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in York Water by 611.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in York Water by 191.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

