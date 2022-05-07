THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $194,966.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 205.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

