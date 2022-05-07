Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

