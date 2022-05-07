TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00008612 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $161.08 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.07 or 1.00115369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00099121 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.