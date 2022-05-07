TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$133.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.43%.

About TMX Group (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.