TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,043.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.83 million and $9,043.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001306 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars.

