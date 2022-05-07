Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 511.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,180. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

