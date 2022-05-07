Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 569,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $152,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 103,347 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

