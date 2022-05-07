Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

