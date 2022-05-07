Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $237.38. 277,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,448. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $262.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

