Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $97,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,438. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

