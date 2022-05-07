TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $819.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.