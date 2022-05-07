Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.56. 1,172,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,657. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

