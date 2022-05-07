TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.68) to GBX 465 ($5.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.56) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TGL stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.95. The company has a market capitalization of £258.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

