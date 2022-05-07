Travala.com (AVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.87 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $60.91 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00328875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00478646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.16 or 1.95333742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,092,937 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

