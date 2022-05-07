Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.