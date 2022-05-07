Truist Financial Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $100.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.50.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

