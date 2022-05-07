Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. 1,247,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,512. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.