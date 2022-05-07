Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

