Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,921. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

