Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SPHD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 5,003,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

