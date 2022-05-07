Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,889,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.82. 530,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,406. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.