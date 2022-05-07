Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock worth $4,864,559. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 249,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

