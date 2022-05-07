Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML traded down $13.17 on Friday, hitting $551.00. 1,214,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.04. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $3.5617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

