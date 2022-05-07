Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 788 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.