Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 973 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 679,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 160,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,081. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $11,044,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $698,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

