Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.60 EPS.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 314,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

