Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.