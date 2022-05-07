Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $912-922 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.03 million.

Shares of TWLO opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.11.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Twilio by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twilio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

